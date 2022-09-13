Katsu Curry (Japanese Curry with Tonkatsu Nuggets and Fried Egg)

Whisk together mochiko and 1/2 cup broth in a small bowl to form a slurry. Set aside. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add chopped ginger and garlic; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Pour in remaining 2 1/2 cups broth. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium. Stir in soy sauce, ketchup, honey, lemon juice (if using), salt, and reserved 1 tablespoon curry powder. Stir mochiko slurry in bowl; drizzle slurry into onion mixture, stirring constantly to combine. Cook mixture over medium, stirring bottom of pan often to prevent sticking, until flavors marry, mixture thickens, and onion breaks down further, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat. Using an immersion blender, process mixture in pan until creamy and smooth, about 1 minute. Taste and season with additional salt if needed. Return pan to heat, and bring to a simmer. Simmer, stirring often, 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and set aside until ready to serve.