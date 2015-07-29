Golden Coconut Curry and Chicken Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse the dried chiles, then remove and discard the stems and seeds. Put the chiles in a small bowl and cover with warm water. Let soak for 30 minutes.

Step 2 Lift the chiles from the soaking water, reserving 2 tablespoons of the water. Transfer the chiles to a blender, along with the chopped onion, garlic, ginger, curry powder and the reserved 2 tablespoons of water. Blend until very smooth.

Step 3 Heat the vegetable oil in a large saucepan over moderately high heat. Add the chile paste and fry, stirring, until fragrant and a shade darker, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth, coconut milk and salt and bring to a simmer. Add the chicken breasts to the pan, reduce the heat to moderately low, and simmer until the chicken is just cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Step 4 Using tongs, remove the chicken breasts from the pan and set aside on a plate until cool enough to handle, then tear the meat into bite-size pieces.

Step 5 Meanwhile, cook the vermicelli in a large pot of boiling water, according to the package instructions. Drain and rinse under cold running water until cool. Set aside.

Step 6 Stir the fish sauce, bean sprouts and red onion into the soup and simmer for 2 minutes. Stir the chicken back into the soup and simmer until heated through. Taste and adjust the seasonings.