Golden Coconut Curry and Chicken Soup
© Kate Winslow
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Kate Winslow
August 2014

Dried New Mexico red chiles, which offer a deep, mellow heat, are available at Latin American grocery stores and many supermarkets. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 dried New Mexico red chiles
  • 1/4 cup chopped white onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • One 2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
  • 1 tablespoon curry powder
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • One 13 1/2-ounce can coconut milk, well shaken
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 12 ounces rice vermicelli
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 1 cup bean sprouts
  • 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
  • Chopped cilantro leaves, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse the dried chiles, then remove and discard the stems and seeds. Put the chiles in a small bowl and cover with warm water. Let soak for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Lift the chiles from the soaking water, reserving 2 tablespoons of the water. Transfer the chiles to a blender, along with the chopped onion, garlic, ginger, curry powder and the reserved 2 tablespoons of water. Blend until very smooth.

Step 3    

Heat the vegetable oil in a large saucepan over moderately high heat. Add the chile paste and fry, stirring, until fragrant and a shade darker, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth, coconut milk and salt and bring to a simmer. Add the chicken breasts to the pan, reduce the heat to moderately low, and simmer until the chicken is just cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Using tongs, remove the chicken breasts from the pan and set aside on a plate until cool enough to handle, then tear the meat into bite-size pieces.

Step 5    

Meanwhile, cook the vermicelli in a large pot of boiling water, according to the package instructions. Drain and rinse under cold running water until cool. Set aside.

Step 6    

Stir the fish sauce, bean sprouts and red onion into the soup and simmer for 2 minutes. Stir the chicken back into the soup and simmer until heated through. Taste and adjust the seasonings.

Step 7    

To serve, divide the noodles evenly between 6 deep soup bowls and ladle the soup over. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve with lime wedges.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up