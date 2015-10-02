Karniyarik
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Russ Crandall
May 2014

Like the meatless Imam Bayildi, this Turkish stuffed eggplant dish is rich, vibrant and perfect as a light supper. Slideshow: Turkish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggplants
  • 2 teaspoons sea salt
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 2 medium tomatoes, one sliced into 4 slices, the rest coarsely chopped  
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt, more to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper, more to taste
  • 1 small handful fresh parsley, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil or ghee
  • 4 long green chiles or 1/2 green bell pepper cut into 4 long strips

How to Make It

Step 1    

Slice the eggplant in half lengthwise. Fill a large bowl with water, stir in 2 teaspoon of salt, then add the sliced eggplants. Weigh the eggplants down with a plate to keep them submerged; soak for 30 minutes while prepping the filling.

Step 2    

Heat a skillet on medium heat for 1 minute, then add the ground beef. Sauté until most of the pink is gone, stirring frequently to break up chunks, about 4 minutes. Add the onions and continue to sauté until they start to soften, about 4 more minutes.

Step 3    

Add the coarsely chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic, salt and pepper; simmer until the tomatoes are softened, another 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped parsley, season to taste with more salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 4    

Remove the eggplants from the water, rinse and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, warm 2 tablespoons oil on medium-high heat for a minute, then place the eggplant cut side down. Cook in batches until browned, about 4 minutes, then set on paper towels to drain.

Step 5    

Preheat oven to 400°. Scoop out the seed part of each eggplant and set aside. Don’t spoon out too much of the eggplant—just enough to make a divot to put the filling into.

Step 6    

Spoon in the filling, then lay down half of a chile pepper and a tomato slice on each eggplant. Bake until the eggplants are soft all the way through, 20 to 30 minutes, then rest for 5 minutes before serving.

