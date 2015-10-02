Karniyarik

How to Make It

Step 1 Slice the eggplant in half lengthwise. Fill a large bowl with water, stir in 2 teaspoon of salt, then add the sliced eggplants. Weigh the eggplants down with a plate to keep them submerged; soak for 30 minutes while prepping the filling.

Step 2 Heat a skillet on medium heat for 1 minute, then add the ground beef. Sauté until most of the pink is gone, stirring frequently to break up chunks, about 4 minutes. Add the onions and continue to sauté until they start to soften, about 4 more minutes.

Step 3 Add the coarsely chopped tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic, salt and pepper; simmer until the tomatoes are softened, another 5 minutes. Stir in the chopped parsley, season to taste with more salt and pepper and set aside.

Step 4 Remove the eggplants from the water, rinse and pat dry. Season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, warm 2 tablespoons oil on medium-high heat for a minute, then place the eggplant cut side down. Cook in batches until browned, about 4 minutes, then set on paper towels to drain.

Step 5 Preheat oven to 400°. Scoop out the seed part of each eggplant and set aside. Don’t spoon out too much of the eggplant—just enough to make a divot to put the filling into.