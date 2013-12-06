Although its name is often associated with high-octane shots and happy-hour specials, this drink is a classic. Some historians trace its origins to a bar on the American naval base in Yokosuka, Japan, during the late 1940s or early '50s. Cocktail Tips from F&W Editors More Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, Cointreau and lime juice and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5