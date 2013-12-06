Kamikaze
Although its name is often associated with high-octane shots and happy-hour specials, this drink is a classic. Some historians trace its origins to a bar on the American naval base in Yokosuka, Japan, during the late 1940s or early '50s.  Cocktail Tips from F&W Editors  More Classic Cocktails

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the vodka, Cointreau and lime juice and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

