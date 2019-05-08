Kamaboko Dip
Victor Protasio
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Sheldon Simeon
June 2019

In this Kamaboko Dip recipe from chef Sheldon Simeon, tender julienned kamaboko (a pink-and-white fish cake sold frozen at Asian grocery stores) plays off of crunchy scallions, mayonnaise, cream cheese, and sour cream laced with umami-packed dashi concentrate (hondashi). Alaea salt, a red Hawaiian sea salt enriched with volcanic clay, adds color and an earthy flavor. Somewhere between a dip and a spread, Kamaboko Dip is an addictive appetizer smeared over crackers or bagels or dunked into with fresh crudité.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream
  • 1/4 cup chopped scallions, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 teaspoon hondashi (such as Ajinomoto)
  • 1/4 teaspoon alaea salt (Hawaiian red salt) or fine sea salt
  • 2 teaspoons fine sea salt, divided
  • 1 (8-ounce) package kamaboko (such as Okuhara) or imitation crab
  • Rectangular buttery crackers (such as Club), for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together cream cheese, mayonnaise, and sour cream in a medium bowl until smooth. Stir in scallions, hondashi, alaea salt, and sea salt.

Step 2    

Julienne kamaboko into 1 1/2-inch strips; fold into dip. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour or up to overnight.

Step 3    

Sprinkle with scallions, and serve with rectangular buttery crackers.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up