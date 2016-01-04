Kale Salad with Ricotta Salata, Pine Nuts & Anchovies
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Nancy Silverton
September 2013

Silverton is renowned for the obsessive attention she pays to her salads. The key to her kale salad is the layering of many ingredients so that there’s something delicious in every forkful. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup pine nuts
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon Champagne or white wine vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove, grated
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 ounces ricotta salata cheese, coarsely shredded (3/4 cup)
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 bunch of kale, preferably Lacinato (6 ounces), stemmed and leaves torn into bite-size pieces (8 cups)
  • 8 marinate dalici (white anchovies), drained

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, toast the pine nuts  over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until light golden, about  10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl. 

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, combine the shallot, lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic and crushed red pepper. Whisk in the olive oil until emulsified. Stir in 1/2 cup  of the ricotta salata and season the dressing with salt and black pepper. 

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the kale with half of the dressing; add more dressing if desired. Transfer half of the kale to a serving platter and top with half of the remaining ricotta salata, 4 anchovies and half of the pine nuts. Repeat the layering with the remaining kale, ricotta salata, anchovies and  pine nuts and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Lively, citrusy northern Italian Pinot Grigio.

