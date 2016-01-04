Kale Salad with Ricotta Salata, Pine Nuts & Anchovies

Silverton is renowned for the obsessive attention she pays to her salads. The key to her kale salad is the layering of many ingredients so that there’s something delicious in every forkful. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a small skillet, toast the pine nuts over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until light golden, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.
In a medium bowl, combine the shallot, lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic and crushed red pepper. Whisk in the olive oil until emulsified. Stir in 1/2 cup of the ricotta salata and season the dressing with salt and black pepper.
In a large bowl, toss the kale with half of the dressing; add more dressing if desired. Transfer half of the kale to a serving platter and top with half of the remaining ricotta salata, 4 anchovies and half of the pine nuts. Repeat the layering with the remaining kale, ricotta salata, anchovies and pine nuts and serve.
