Kale Salad with Ricotta Salata, Pine Nuts & Anchovies

In a medium bowl, combine the shallot, lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic and crushed red pepper. Whisk in the olive oil until emulsified. Stir in 1/2 cup of the ricotta salata and season the dressing with salt and black pepper.

Step 3

In a large bowl, toss the kale with half of the dressing; add more dressing if desired. Transfer half of the kale to a serving platter and top with half of the remaining ricotta salata, 4 anchovies and half of the pine nuts. Repeat the layering with the remaining kale, ricotta salata, anchovies and pine nuts and serve.