Kale Salad with Garlicky Panko
© Michael Piazza
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Margaret Li
May 2015

Rubbing curly kale leaves with a rice vinegar dressing and salt makes them surprisingly tender. The technique also works with shaved brussels sprouts and cabbage. Slideshow: More Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup panko
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 bunch curly kale
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 3 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
  • 6  fried eggs (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 30 seconds. Stir in the panko and cook, stirring, until golden and crisp, 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a plate to cool. 

Step 2    

Cut the stems from the kale and tear the leaves into pieces. In a bowl, whisk the vinegar with the remaining 1/2 cup of oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the kale; massage with the dressing using your fingers. Season with salt and pepper and toss. Transfer to a platter, top with the feta, garlic panko and fried eggs, if using, and serve.

