Kale Caesar Salad with Herb Roasted Grapes

Author Name: amanada

Review Body: Over the past year this has become one of my family's weeknight standards. The sweetness of the grapes, the heartiness of the kale, the crunch of the croutons and the salty tang of the dressing make it a solid dish rather than just a side salad. I use my immersion blender to make the dressing, so it's extra cohesive.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-10-12