Kale Caesar Salad with Herb Roasted Grapes
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Tyler Florence

Tyler Florence, chef at Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco, loves Caesar salad so much he has a special wooden bowl at home just for making it. In this version with kale, he tops the salad with herb-roasted grapes, which add pops of sweet-tart flavor. For a more substantial salad, toss in shredded meat from Florence’s roast chicken or from a store-bought rotisserie bird.  Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1 small bunch of red or green grapes, stemmed (about 3 cups)  
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 oregano sprig, plus leaves from 1 sprig
  • 1 thyme sprig, plus leaves from 1 sprig
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Two 1-inch-thick slices of sourdough bread, torn into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 bunch of kale, stems discarded and leaves torn
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, freshly grated (1/2 cup)  
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1 anchovy fillet, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 small garlic clove, finely grated

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the grapes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the herb sprigs and season with  salt and pepper. Roast for about 10 minutes, until the grapes are slightly blistered. Transfer to a large bowl. Discard the herb sprigs.

Step 2    

On the same baking sheet, toss the bread with 1 tablespoon of  the olive oil and the oregano and thyme leaves and toast for about  10 minutes, until browned and crisp. Let cool, then transfer the croutons to the bowl with the grapes along with the kale.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the cheese, lemon  juice, anchovy, mustard, garlic and remaining 2 tablespoons of olive  oil; season with salt and pepper. Add the dressing to the salad, toss to coat and serve.

