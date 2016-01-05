Kale Caesar Salad with Herb Roasted Grapes

Tyler Florence, chef at Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco, loves Caesar salad so much he has a special wooden bowl at home just for making it. In this version with kale, he tops the salad with herb-roasted grapes, which add pops of sweet-tart flavor. For a more substantial salad, toss in shredded meat from Florence’s roast chicken or from a store-bought rotisserie bird.
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the grapes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the herb sprigs and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 10 minutes, until the grapes are slightly blistered. Transfer to a large bowl. Discard the herb sprigs.
On the same baking sheet, toss the bread with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the oregano and thyme leaves and toast for about 10 minutes, until browned and crisp. Let cool, then transfer the croutons to the bowl with the grapes along with the kale.
In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the cheese, lemon juice, anchovy, mustard, garlic and remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Add the dressing to the salad, toss to coat and serve.
Review Body: Over the past year this has become one of my family's weeknight standards. The sweetness of the grapes, the heartiness of the kale, the crunch of the croutons and the salty tang of the dressing make it a solid dish rather than just a side salad. I use my immersion blender to make the dressing, so it's extra cohesive.
