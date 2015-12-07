Kale Caesar with Fried Chickpeas
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
January 2016

This tangy Caesar salad from F&W’s Justin Chapple is topped with light, airy and supercrunchy pan-fried chickpeas. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes

Ingredients

  • Canola oil, for frying
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and patted dry
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1/4 cup shredded Parmesan, plus more for serving
  • 1 1/4 pounds curly kale, stemmed and chopped (10 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil until shimmering. Add the chickpeas and fry over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chickpeas to paper towels to drain. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the lemon juice, mustard, garlic and the 1/4 cup of cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Add the kale and toss to coat. Add the fried chickpeas and toss again. Top with shredded Parmesan and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Citrusy, medium-bodied Spanish white, like Verdejo.

