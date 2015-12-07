Kale Caesar with Fried Chickpeas

This tangy Caesar salad from F&W’s Justin Chapple is topped with light, airy and supercrunchy pan-fried chickpeas. Slideshow: More Chickpea Recipes
How to Make It
In a large skillet, heat 1/4 inch of oil until shimmering. Add the chickpeas and fry over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chickpeas to paper towels to drain. Season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the lemon juice, mustard, garlic and the 1/4 cup of cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Add the kale and toss to coat. Add the fried chickpeas and toss again. Top with shredded Parmesan and serve.
Author Name: Chris
Review Body: I like the roast in-oven idea for the chickpeas. Will try. The dressing turns out really nice if you blend it in a Nutribullet or small food processor. I juice the dressing with a couple anchovies and it's the bomb. I double the dressing and save it for use with other salads -- nothing in it is especially prone to spoiling so it will keep for a week or more.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-17
Author Name: got3dogs
Review Body: I roast the chick peas with olive oil, salt and pepper in a 350 oven for 20 minutes. They are perfect! The whole recipe is a keeper!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-08
Author Name: Bev Morrison
Review Body: This was amazing, the dressing was superb!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-11