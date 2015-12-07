Kale Caesar with Fried Chickpeas

Author Name: Chris

Review Body: I like the roast in-oven idea for the chickpeas. Will try. The dressing turns out really nice if you blend it in a Nutribullet or small food processor. I juice the dressing with a couple anchovies and it's the bomb. I double the dressing and save it for use with other salads -- nothing in it is especially prone to spoiling so it will keep for a week or more.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-03-17