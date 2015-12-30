Kale, Black Bean and Red Chile Tacos with Queso Fresco

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the chiles in batches and toast over moderately high heat until pliable and fragrant, about 1 minute. Using tongs, transfer the chiles to a heatproof bowl and cover with the boiling water; set a plate on top to submerge the chiles. Let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Reserve the saucepan and oil.

Step 2 Drain the chiles, reserving 2/3 cup of the soaking liquid. Transfer the chiles and their soaking liquid to a blender along with the garlic, oregano and pepper and puree until smooth. Strain the chile puree through a fine sieve. Reheat the oil in the saucepan. Add the chile puree and 3/4 cup of water and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Season the chile sauce with salt and the sugar.