Kale, Black Bean and Red Chile Tacos with Queso Fresco
Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Rick Bayless

According to chef Rick Bayless of Frontera Grill in Chicago, most tacos in Mexico are “warm tortillas wrapped around anything: a flavorful stew, grilled steak, scrambled eggs or salady stuff.” Here, he fills tortillas with a quick stewy braise of greens and beans in a rich guajillo chile sauce. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 8 guajillo chiles (about 2 ounces), stemmed and seeded
  • 2 cups boiling water
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 bunch of Tuscan kale, stems discarded and leaves cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips (about 8 cups)
  • One 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1/4 cup crumbled queso fresco or farmer cheese (1 ounce)
  • 12 warm corn tortillas, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the chiles in batches and toast over moderately high heat until pliable and fragrant, about  1 minute. Using tongs, transfer the chiles to a heatproof bowl and cover with the boiling water; set a plate on top to submerge the chiles. Let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Reserve the saucepan and oil. 

Step 2    

Drain the chiles, reserving 2/3 cup of the soaking liquid. Transfer  the chiles and their soaking liquid to a blender along with the garlic, oregano and pepper and puree until smooth. Strain the chile puree through a fine sieve. Reheat the oil in the saucepan. Add the chile puree and 3/4 cup of water and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Season the chile sauce with salt and the sugar.

Step 3    

Add the kale and black beans to the chile sauce and cook, stirring occasionally, until the kale is wilted and the beans are hot, about  5 minutes. Transfer to a wide bowl and sprinkle with the queso fresco. Serve with the warm tortillas. 

Make Ahead

The chile sauce can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

