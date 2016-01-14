Kale-and-Shiitake Fried Rice
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves :  Makes 6 cups
This comforting, vegetable-packed rice is infused with ginger. It’s best made with day-old rice to absorb all the flavorings.     Slideshow: One-Bowl Rice Dishes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • One 1/2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 6 scallions, thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • 3/4 pound shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded, caps sliced
  • 6 cups coarsely chopped curly kale leaves (about half of a medium bunch)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 4 cups day-old cooked short-grain white rice
  • 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon oyster sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a wok or very large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the oil. Add the ginger, scallions and  a pinch of salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly, until the ginger and scallions are tender, about 2 minutes. Add the sliced shiitakes and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring frequently, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the kale, season with salt and stir-fry until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add the cooked rice and stir-fry until heated through, about 3 minutes.

Step 2    

Make a well in the rice and add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. When the oil is shimmering, add the eggs. Cook without stirring until the eggs begin to set at the edge. Using a spatula, scramble the eggs until just set. Stir the eggs into the rice along with the vinegar and oyster sauce and season with salt. Serve immediately. 

