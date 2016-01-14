Kale-and-Shiitake Fried Rice

This comforting, vegetable-packed rice is infused with ginger. It’s best made with day-old rice to absorb all the flavorings. Slideshow: One-Bowl Rice Dishes
How to Make It
In a wok or very large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the oil. Add the ginger, scallions and a pinch of salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly, until the ginger and scallions are tender, about 2 minutes. Add the sliced shiitakes and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring frequently, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add the kale, season with salt and stir-fry until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute more. Add the cooked rice and stir-fry until heated through, about 3 minutes.
Make a well in the rice and add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. When the oil is shimmering, add the eggs. Cook without stirring until the eggs begin to set at the edge. Using a spatula, scramble the eggs until just set. Stir the eggs into the rice along with the vinegar and oyster sauce and season with salt. Serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5