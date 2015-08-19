Kale and Sausage Pizza
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
June 2014

This super-healthy pizza pie combines the crisp, robust and hearty flavors of kale and sausage. Slideshow: More Delicious Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons finely grated Pecorino Romano cheese
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 bunch Lacinato kale, chopped
  • 1 pound frozen pizza dough, thawed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 sausage links

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, whisk together the milk, flour, 2 tablespoons of the cheese, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Bring the milk mixture to a simmer, whisking, and simmer until slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove the sauce from the heat.

Step 2    

In a medium pot, cook the kale in salted boiling water until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the kale and finely chop.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 450°F.

Step 4    

Drizzle the oil on a baking sheet, then stretch the dough to fit the baking sheet. Spread the sauce evenly over the dough. Remove the sausage from the casings, discarding casings, then crumble the sausage over the pizza. Place handfuls of the kale evenly over the pizza. Bake pizza until the crust is crisp and golden and the sausage is browned, 15 to 18 minutes. Cut into pieces and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up