Kale and Pan-Seared Tilapia

Simply cooked tilapia is incredible over a bed of kale made tender from gently simmering in lemon juice and white wine.
How to Make It
Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.
In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the onion. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until soft.
Pour in the wine, lemon juice, and salt. Bring to a simmer and then stir in the kale. Cover the pan and cook for about 2 minutes or until the kale is tender.
On the serving plates or platter, make a bed of two-thirds of the kale and onions. Top with the tilapia fillets, and then garnish with the remaining kale and onions, pouring any remaining sauce over the fillets.
