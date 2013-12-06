Kale and Pan-Seared Tilapia
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

Simply cooked tilapia is incredible over a bed of kale made tender from gently simmering in lemon juice and white wine. Plus: More Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 4-ounce tilapia fillets
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 1/2 medium onion, diced
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 4 cups lightly packed chopped kale

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.

Step 3    

In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the onion. Cook for 1-2 minutes or until soft.

Step 4    

Pour in the wine, lemon juice, and salt. Bring to a simmer and then stir in the kale. Cover the pan and cook for about 2 minutes or until the kale is tender.

Step 5    

On the serving plates or platter, make a bed of two-thirds of the kale and onions. Top with the tilapia fillets, and then garnish with the remaining kale and onions, pouring any remaining sauce over the fillets.

