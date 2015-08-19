Kale and Brussels Sprouts Slaw
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Swap cabbage for kale and Brussels sprouts in this summer slaw recipe. Slideshow: More Delicious Kale Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small bunch kale
  • 1/2 pound Brussels sprouts
  • 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

Tear the kale from the stems placing the leaves in a large bowl. Using a hand slicer, slice the Brussels sprouts as thinly as possible, discarding the tough ends. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, zest, juice, shallot, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss the slaw with the salad and serve.

