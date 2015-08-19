Kale and Brussels Sprouts Slaw

© Ian Knauer
Swap cabbage for kale and Brussels sprouts in this summer slaw recipe. Slideshow: More Delicious Kale Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Tear the kale from the stems placing the leaves in a large bowl. Using a hand slicer, slice the Brussels sprouts as thinly as possible, discarding the tough ends. In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, zest, juice, shallot, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss the slaw with the salad and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5