Kale–and–Brussels Sprout  Caesar Salad 
MICHAEL TUREK
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise
February 2017

In this plant-based Caesar salad, Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise replace the Parmesan cheese with a nutty crumble of almonds, hemp seeds and nutritional yeast. The anchovies in the creamy dressing are also swapped out for dried dulse, a savory, briny seaweed. Slideshow: More Caesar Salad Recipes

Ingredients

CRUMBLE :

  • 1/2 cup raw almonds 
  • 1/4 cup hulled hemp seeds 
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast (see Note) 
  • 2 teaspoons sweet paprika 
  • Fine Himalayan pink salt 

DRESSING :

  • 1/2 small Hass avocado, pitted and peeled 
  • 1 small garlic clove 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 
  • 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons hulled hemp seeds 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chia seeds 
  • 1/2 teaspoon dulse granules (see Note) 
  • Fine Himalayan pink salt
  • Pepper

SALAD:

  • 2 pounds brussels sprouts, trimmed  and thinly sliced 
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Fine Himalayan pink salt
  • Pepper
  • One 5-ounce container baby kale 
  • Lemon wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the crumble In a food processor, pulse all of the ingredients until the mixture resembles fine crumbs. Transfer the crumble to a small bowl and season with salt. Wipe out the food processor.

Step 2    

Make the dressing In the food processor, puree all of the ingredients with 2 tablespoons of water until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.  

Step 3    

Make the salad Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large bowl, toss the brussels sprouts with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper; spread on 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Roast the sprouts, rotating the pans from top to bottom halfway through baking, until crisp-tender and lightly browned in spots, about 10 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, toss the brussels  sprouts with the kale, half of the dressing and 2 tablespoons of the crumble. Serve with lemon wedges, passing the remaining dressing and crumble at the table.  

Make Ahead

The crumble can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks and the dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

Nutritional yeast is a nutty-tasting vegan seasoning. Dulse is a red seaweed that has a faint bacon-like flavor when dried. Both ingredients can be found at Whole Foods and on amazon.com.

