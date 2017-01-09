Kale–and–Brussels Sprout  Caesar Salad 

In this plant-based Caesar salad, Whitney Tingle and Danielle DuBoise replace the Parmesan cheese with a nutty crumble of almonds, hemp seeds and nutritional yeast. The anchovies in the creamy dressing are also swapped out for dried dulse, a savory, briny seaweed. Slideshow: More Caesar Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Make the crumble In a food processor, pulse all of the ingredients until the mixture resembles fine crumbs. Transfer the crumble to a small bowl and season with salt. Wipe out the food processor.
Make the dressing In the food processor, puree all of the ingredients with 2 tablespoons of water until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.
Make the salad Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large bowl, toss the brussels sprouts with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper; spread on 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Roast the sprouts, rotating the pans from top to bottom halfway through baking, until crisp-tender and lightly browned in spots, about 10 minutes. Let cool slightly.
In a large bowl, toss the brussels sprouts with the kale, half of the dressing and 2 tablespoons of the crumble. Serve with lemon wedges, passing the remaining dressing and crumble at the table.
Make Ahead
Notes
Nutritional yeast is a nutty-tasting vegan seasoning. Dulse is a red seaweed that has a faint bacon-like flavor when dried. Both ingredients can be found at Whole Foods and on amazon.com.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: cookie1919
Review Body: What pray tell makes this a Caesar salad??
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-21
Author Name: asandstedt
Review Body: This is so much better than it sounds! We love this recipe. I did not use hemp because I did not have any but my husband who is a carnivour loved this.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-12-05