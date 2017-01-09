Kale–and–Brussels Sprout  Caesar Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the crumble In a food processor, pulse all of the ingredients until the mixture resembles fine crumbs. Transfer the crumble to a small bowl and season with salt. Wipe out the food processor.

Step 2 Make the dressing In the food processor, puree all of the ingredients with 2 tablespoons of water until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Make the salad Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large bowl, toss the brussels sprouts with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper; spread on 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Roast the sprouts, rotating the pans from top to bottom halfway through baking, until crisp-tender and lightly browned in spots, about 10 minutes. Let cool slightly.