Kalbi Ribs and Grilled Corn with Kalbi Butter

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, puree the vinegar with the olive oil, sambal, fish sauce and garlic. Transfer 1/2 cup of the kalbi marinade to a bowl. On a large baking sheet, brush the ribs with the remaining marinade and let stand for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in the processor, pulse the butter until smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the reserved 1/2 cup of kalbi marinade. Scrape the kalbi butter into the bowl.

Step 3 Light a grill. Brush the corn with kalbi butter and grill over moderately high heat, turning and brushing with more butter, until lightly charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a large platter.