Kalbi Ribs and Grilled Corn with Kalbi Butter
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Stephanie Izard
June 2015

Chef Stephanie Izard’s Korean beef kalbi ribs are a summer mainstay. They’re especially fantastic with the crisp, buttery charred corn here. Slideshow: More Ribs Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup malt vinegar
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons sambal oelek
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 4 pounds flanken-style beef short ribs (sliced 1/3 inch thick across the bones)
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
  • 4 ears of corn, shucked and cut crosswise into thirds
  • Salt
  • Charred Okra Relish, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, puree the vinegar with the olive oil, sambal, fish sauce and garlic. Transfer 1/2 cup of the kalbi marinade to a bowl. On a large baking sheet, brush the ribs with the remaining marinade and let stand for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in the processor, pulse the butter until smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the reserved 1/2 cup of kalbi marinade. Scrape the kalbi butter into the bowl.

Step 3    

Light a grill. Brush the corn with kalbi butter and grill over moderately high heat, turning and brushing with more butter, until lightly charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a large platter.

Step 4    

Season the ribs lightly  with salt and grill over high heat, turning once, until nearly cooked through and lightly charred, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to the platter and serve  with the okra relish.

Suggested Pairing

These charred ribs are best with a dark, malty brown ale.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up