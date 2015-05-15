Kalbi Ribs and Grilled Corn with Kalbi Butter

Chef Stephanie Izard’s Korean beef kalbi ribs are a summer mainstay. They’re especially fantastic with the crisp, buttery charred corn here. Slideshow: More Ribs Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, puree the vinegar with the olive oil, sambal, fish sauce and garlic. Transfer 1/2 cup of the kalbi marinade to a bowl. On a large baking sheet, brush the ribs with the remaining marinade and let stand for 30 minutes to 1 hour.
Meanwhile, in the processor, pulse the butter until smooth. With the machine on, gradually add the reserved 1/2 cup of kalbi marinade. Scrape the kalbi butter into the bowl.
Light a grill. Brush the corn with kalbi butter and grill over moderately high heat, turning and brushing with more butter, until lightly charred, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a large platter.
Season the ribs lightly with salt and grill over high heat, turning once, until nearly cooked through and lightly charred, 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer to the platter and serve with the okra relish.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5