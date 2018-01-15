Kalbi
A Korean barbecue staple, flanken-style short ribs tenderize in a sweet and salty marinade that sizzles and chars when it hits the grill. Slideshow: More Short Rib Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup soy sauce, such as Kikkoman
  • 3/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/4 Asian pear, chopped (about 1/2 cup) 
  • 1/4 Gala or Fuji apple, chopped (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 cup drained canned pineapple chunks in juice
  • 1/2 cup corn syrup
  • 1/4 medium-size yellow onion, chopped (about 1/4 cup)
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons coarse sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon chopped garlic (about 3 cloves)
  • 3 cups cold water
  • 3 tablespoons sake
  • 3 tablespoons mirin
  • 3 pounds heavily marbled, 1/2-inch-thick flanken-style beef short ribs (18 ribs) 
  • 3 cups cooked sticky rice
  • 3 cups kimchi 
  • 1 head Bibb lettuce, leaves separated

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine soy sauce, brown sugar, pear, apple, pineapple, corn syrup, onion, salt, and garlic in a blender; process until smooth. Pour the mixture into a large bowl or 6-quart Dutch oven. Add 3 cups cold water, sake, and mirin.

Step 2    

Add short ribs to marinade, and turn to coat. Cover and chill for at least 24 hours.

Step 3    

Preheat a charcoal or gas grill to medium-high (about 450°F).

Step 4    

Remove short ribs from marinade; discard marinade. Grill short ribs, uncovered, turning often, until slightly charred but still tender, 5 to 6 minutes.

Step 5    

Serve short ribs with rice, kimchi, and lettuce. To make wraps, spoon rice into lettuce leaves. Top with short rib meat and kimchi.

