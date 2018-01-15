How to Make It

Step 1 Combine soy sauce, brown sugar, pear, apple, pineapple, corn syrup, onion, salt, and garlic in a blender; process until smooth. Pour the mixture into a large bowl or 6-quart Dutch oven. Add 3 cups cold water, sake, and mirin.

Step 2 Add short ribs to marinade, and turn to coat. Cover and chill for at least 24 hours.

Step 3 Preheat a charcoal or gas grill to medium-high (about 450°F).

Step 4 Remove short ribs from marinade; discard marinade. Grill short ribs, uncovered, turning often, until slightly charred but still tender, 5 to 6 minutes.