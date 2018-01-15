A Korean barbecue staple, flanken-style short ribs tenderize in a sweet and salty marinade that sizzles and chars when it hits the grill. Slideshow: More Short Rib Recipes
How to Make It
Combine soy sauce, brown sugar, pear, apple, pineapple, corn syrup, onion, salt, and garlic in a blender; process until smooth. Pour the mixture into a large bowl or 6-quart Dutch oven. Add 3 cups cold water, sake, and mirin.
Add short ribs to marinade, and turn to coat. Cover and chill for at least 24 hours.
Preheat a charcoal or gas grill to medium-high (about 450°F).
Remove short ribs from marinade; discard marinade. Grill short ribs, uncovered, turning often, until slightly charred but still tender, 5 to 6 minutes.
Serve short ribs with rice, kimchi, and lettuce. To make wraps, spoon rice into lettuce leaves. Top with short rib meat and kimchi.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5