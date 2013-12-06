Kaffir Lime-Coconut Glaze

© David Malosh
This creamy doughnut glaze is made with rich coconut milk that's been simmered with fragrant Kaffir lime leaves. More Doughnut Recipes
In a small saucepan, simmer the coconut milk and lime leaves for 2 minutes. Let cool slightly, then transfer the mixture to a bowl. Discard the lime leaves. Add the confectioners' sugar, corn syrup, vanilla and salt and beat at medium speed until smooth. Use the glaze right away or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
