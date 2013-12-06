Kaffir Lime-Coconut Glaze
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/2 cups
Food & Wine
December 2011

This creamy doughnut glaze is made with rich coconut milk that's been simmered with fragrant Kaffir lime leaves.  More Doughnut Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons coconut milk
  • 4 fresh kaffir lime leaves, twisted
  • 3 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons light corn syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon table salt

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, simmer the coconut milk and lime leaves for 2 minutes. Let cool slightly, then transfer the mixture to a bowl. Discard the lime leaves. Add the confectioners' sugar, corn syrup, vanilla and salt and beat at medium speed until smooth. Use the glaze right away or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

