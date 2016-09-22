Kabocha Squash Salad
Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Jessica Koslow
November 2016

Bitter greens are the perfect foil for the sweet, caramelized kabocha squash in this hearty, festive salad from Jessica Koslow of Sqirl in Los Angeles. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 3-pound kabocha squash—halved, peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch wedges
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon ground fennel
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • Fine sea salt
  • Pepper
  • 12 ounces dandelion or other bitter greens, stemmed
  • 1 head of Treviso or radicchio, chopped
  • 1/2 cup Toasted Pumpkin Seed and Árbol Vinaigrette (see Notes)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Heat 2 large rimmed baking sheets in the oven for at least 10 minutes.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the squash with the oil, cumin, coriander, fennel and ginger. Season generously with salt and pepper. Spread the squash wedges on the hot baking sheets in an even layer. Roast until tender and browned on the bottom, about 15 minutes. Let cool completely.

Step 3    

In a bowl, toss the greens, Treviso and squash with the dressing and season with salt and pepper. Serve right away.

Notes

Get the Toasted Pumpkin Seed and Árbol Vinaigrette recipe here.

Suggested Pairing

WINE Berry-scented Pinot Noir rosé: 2015 Meyer-Näkel.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up