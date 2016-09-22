Kabocha Squash Salad

Preheat the oven to 400°. Heat 2 large rimmed baking sheets in the oven for at least 10 minutes.

Step 2

In a large bowl, toss the squash with the oil, cumin, coriander, fennel and ginger. Season generously with salt and pepper. Spread the squash wedges on the hot baking sheets in an even layer. Roast until tender and browned on the bottom, about 15 minutes. Let cool completely.