Kabocha Squash Salad

Bitter greens are the perfect foil for the sweet, caramelized kabocha squash in this hearty, festive salad from Jessica Koslow of Sqirl in Los Angeles. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400°. Heat 2 large rimmed baking sheets in the oven for at least 10 minutes.
Step 2
In a large bowl, toss the squash with the oil, cumin, coriander, fennel and ginger. Season generously with salt and pepper. Spread the squash wedges on the hot baking sheets in an even layer. Roast until tender and browned on the bottom, about 15 minutes. Let cool completely.
Step 3
In a bowl, toss the greens, Treviso and squash with the dressing and season with salt and pepper. Serve right away.
Suggested Pairing
WINE Berry-scented Pinot Noir rosé: 2015 Meyer-Näkel.
