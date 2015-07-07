Just Cause

“This drink is like a crazy, tropical French 75,” says Chicago-based mixologist Alex Renshaw. He replaces the gin in the classic with cachaça and Chareau, an aloe vera liqueur with a minty, cucumber taste. If Chareau isn’t available, substitute aloe vera juice from a health food store or juice bar.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the cantaloupe. Add the cachaça, lemon juice, Simple Syrup, aloe vera liqueur and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled flute and top with the Prosecco. Clap the mint leaf between your hands over the cocktail to release the essential oils and add to the glass.
