Just Cause
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Alex Renshaw

“This drink is like a crazy, tropical French 75,” says Chicago-based mixologist Alex Renshaw. He replaces the gin in the classic with cachaça and Chareau, an aloe vera liqueur with a minty, cucumber taste. If Chareau isn’t available, substitute aloe vera juice from a health food store or juice bar. Slideshow: Tropical Island Drinks

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • Five 1-inch cubes of cantaloupe
  • 1 1/2 ounces cachaça, preferably Novo Fogo Silver
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 2/3 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1/4 ounce aloe vera liqueur or juice
  • Dash of fennel bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 ounce chilled Prosecco
  • 1 mint leaf, smacked, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the cantaloupe. Add the cachaça, lemon juice, Simple Syrup, aloe vera liqueur and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled flute and top with the Prosecco. Clap the mint leaf between your hands over the cocktail to release the essential oils and add to the glass.

