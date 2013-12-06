Juniper Syrup

Use this syrup to make Jennifer Colliau's Juniper Tea Fizz drink. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a spice grinder, coarsely grind the juniper berries. In a small saucepan, combine the ground juniper with the water and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 20 minutes. Pour through a fine strainer into a jar. Add the sugar, cover and shake gently until dissolved. Refrigerate for up to 1 month.
