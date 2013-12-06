Juniper Syrup
Jennifer Colliau

Use this syrup to make Jennifer Colliau's Juniper Tea Fizz drink. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • 1 tablespoon juniper berries
  • 8 ounces water
  • 1 cup sugar

In a spice grinder, coarsely grind the juniper berries. In a small saucepan, combine the ground juniper with the water and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 20 minutes. Pour through a fine strainer into a jar. Add the sugar, cover and shake gently until dissolved. Refrigerate for up to 1 month.

