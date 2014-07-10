Jumbo Shrimp with Garlic and Chile Butter
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
July 2014

In just 20 minutes, chef Aarón Sánchez cooks shrimp in a punchy Latin-style sauce with chiles and plenty of garlic. He also adds bottled clam juice, which amps up the seafood flavor and adds depth. Slideshow: More Great Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 20 jumbo shrimp (about 2 pounds), shelled and deveined
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 dried chiles de árbol, stemmed and chopped
  • 1 cup clam juice
  • 4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped cilantro leaves
  • 2 tablespoons snipped chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

Step 2    

In the same skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the garlic and chopped chiles and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until softened, about 1 minute. Add the clam juice and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until the broth has reduced by one-fourth. Whisk in the butter a few cubes at a time until incorporated. Add the tomatoes and shrimp and simmer until the shrimp are just cooked through, about 2 minutes longer. Stir in the lemon juice, cilantro and chives and serve.

