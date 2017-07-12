Juicy Steak-and-Tomato Salad 

Con Poulos
This summery salad from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple is quick and easy to pull together, and a total crowd-pleaser. It’s ideal served with his Grilled and Chilled Beef, but any leftover steak will be delicious here. Slideshow: More Tomato Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, whisk the red onion with the Champagne vinegar and let stand for 10 minutes. Whisk in the olive oil and Dijon mustard and season with salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes, beef and avocados and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Fold in the dill and tarragon and serve right away.
