Juicy Steak-and-Tomato Salad 
Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
August 2017

This summery salad from Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple is quick and easy to pull together, and a total crowd-pleaser. It’s ideal served with his Grilled and Chilled Beef, but any leftover steak will be delicious here. Slideshow: More Tomato Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup very finely chopped red onion 
  • 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar 
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 1/2 pounds cherry and medium-size heirloom tomatoes—cherry tomatoes halved, heirloom tomatoes cut into chunks 
  • 1 pound leftover Grilled  and Chilled Beef  or other chilled steak,  cut into strips 
  • 2 medium avocados—peeled, pitted and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 1/2 cup snipped dill 
  • 1/3 cup tarragon leaves 

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the red onion with the Champagne vinegar and let stand for 10 minutes. Whisk in the olive oil and Dijon mustard and season with salt and pepper. Add the tomatoes, beef and avocados and toss to coat. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Fold in the dill and tarragon and serve right away. 

