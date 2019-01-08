Juicy Lemon-and-Herb  Roast Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the brine Stir together 12 cups water, apple cider, salt, soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, kombu, thyme, rosemary, and bay leaf in a Dutch oven or large saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high, stirring constantly, until salt and brown sugar dissolve, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and let brine cool completely, about 2 hours.

Step 2 Make the chicken Remove giblets from chicken, and reserve for another use, if desired. Place chicken in Dutch oven with brine. Cover and chill 8 hours or overnight.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 300°F. Remove chicken from brine; pat dry with paper towels. Discard brine. Season chicken all over, including inside cavity, with 1 tablespoon salt. Stuff cavity with thyme sprigs, rosemary sprigs, lemon halves, and 2 tablespoons butter. Tie legs together with kitchen twine, and tuck wing tips under; transfer to a 12-inch cast-iron skillet. Grease one side of 2 large sheets of aluminum foil with butter, and coat with cooking spray. Place foil, butter side down, over chicken, and crimp edges on skillet to seal. Bake in preheated oven until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest part of thigh registers 150°F, about 1 hour and 50 minutes. Remove chicken from oven. Turn on broiler and allow oven to preheat 5 minutes. Remove foil, and return chicken to oven. Broil until skin is dark golden brown, about 12 minutes.