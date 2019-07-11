Johnnycakes with Spiced Cane Syrup

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the spiced cane syrup Combine cardamom pods, cumin seeds, and red pepper in a dry skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in cane syrup, and bring to a boil. Immediately remove from heat, and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Pour through a strainer into a bowl, and discard solids.

Step 2 Make the johnnycakes Stir together flour, cornmeal, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in eggs, buttermilk, shallot, parsley, dill, cilantro, and ginger until combined.