Johnnycakes with Spiced Cane Syrup

Riding the line between sweet and savory, these cornmeal cakes are great for breakfast doused with a generous splash of this sweet and spicy cane syrup.
How to Make It
Combine cardamom pods, cumin seeds, and red pepper in a dry skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in cane syrup, and bring to a boil. Immediately remove from heat, and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Pour through a strainer into a bowl, and discard solids.
Stir together flour, cornmeal, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in eggs, buttermilk, shallot, parsley, dill, cilantro, and ginger until combined.
Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high to 350°F to 365°F. Drop batter (about 2 tablespoonfuls per cake) into hot oil. Fry cakes until golden brown, about 1 minute and 30 seconds per side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer cakes to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Serve warm with spiced cane syrup.