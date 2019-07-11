Johnnycakes with Spiced Cane Syrup
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
By Asha Gomez
August 2019

Riding the line between sweet and savory, these cornmeal cakes are great for breakfast doused with a generous splash of this sweet and spicy cane syrup.

Ingredients

SPICED CANE SYRUP

  • 1/2 tablespoon green cardamom pods (about 13 pods), cracked
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, coarsely ground
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1/2 cup cane syrup

JOHNNYCAKES

  • 1 cup self-rising flour (about 4 ounces)
  • 1 cup self-rising yellow cornmeal mix (about 6 1/8 ounces)
  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 1/4 cups whole buttermilk
  • 1 medium shallot, finely chopped (about 3 tablespoons)
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 (1-inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped (about 2 teaspoons)
  • 2 cups canola oil

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the spiced cane syrup

Combine cardamom pods, cumin seeds, and red pepper in a dry skillet. Cook over medium-high, stirring often, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in cane syrup, and bring to a boil. Immediately remove from heat, and let cool completely, about 1 hour. Pour through a strainer into a bowl, and discard solids.

Step 2    Make the johnnycakes

Stir together flour, cornmeal, sugar, and salt in a large bowl. Stir in eggs, buttermilk, shallot, parsley, dill, cilantro, and ginger until combined.

Step 3    

Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high to 350°F to 365°F. Drop batter (about 2 tablespoonfuls per cake) into hot oil. Fry cakes until golden brown, about 1 minute and 30 seconds per side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer cakes to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Serve warm with spiced cane syrup.

Make Ahead

Make the spiced cane syrup up to a week in advance.

