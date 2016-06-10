Johnnycake Porridge
Ken Oringer
July 2016

Ken Oringer of Cambridge's Little Donkey uses stone-ground New England cornmeal to make his creamy porridge. He makes the dish with almond milk, which adds a boost of flavor. Don't skip any of the garnishes here: The hazelnuts, maple syrup, butter and salt all play their part to make the porridge completely delicious. Slideshow: More Porridge Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 quart unsweetened almond milk
  • 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar
  • 1/4 vanilla bean, seeds scraped and pod reserved
  • 3/4 cup stone-ground white cornmeal (5 ounces), preferably Kenyon's Grist Mill or Gray's Grist Mill
  • 1/2 cup blanched hazelnuts
  • 4 tablespoons salted butter
  • Pure maple syrup, for drizzling
  • Himalayan pink salt or flaky sea salt, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, combine the almond milk, sugar, vanilla seeds and bean and 2 cups of water; bring to a boil. Gradually whisk in the cornmeal until smooth. Cook over moderately low heat, whisking frequently, until the cornmeal is tender and has thickened to a porridge-like consistency, 35 to 40 minutes. Discard the vanilla bean.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the hazelnuts on a baking sheet and toast for about 8 minutes, until golden. Let cool slightly, then smash using the bottom of a pan.

Step 3    

Spoon the porridge into bowls and top with the butter and hazelnuts. Drizzle with maple syrup, garnish with salt and serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The porridge can be refrigerated for 2 days; reheat and add a little water if too thick.

