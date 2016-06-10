Johnnycake Porridge

Ken Oringer of Cambridge's Little Donkey uses stone-ground New England cornmeal to make his creamy porridge. He makes the dish with almond milk, which adds a boost of flavor. Don't skip any of the garnishes here: The hazelnuts, maple syrup, butter and salt all play their part to make the porridge completely delicious. Slideshow: More Porridge Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, combine the almond milk, sugar, vanilla seeds and bean and 2 cups of water; bring to a boil. Gradually whisk in the cornmeal until smooth. Cook over moderately low heat, whisking frequently, until the cornmeal is tender and has thickened to a porridge-like consistency, 35 to 40 minutes. Discard the vanilla bean.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the hazelnuts on a baking sheet and toast for about 8 minutes, until golden. Let cool slightly, then smash using the bottom of a pan.
Spoon the porridge into bowls and top with the butter and hazelnuts. Drizzle with maple syrup, garnish with salt and serve immediately.
Make Ahead
