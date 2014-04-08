Jicama-and-Citrus Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Food & Wine
May 2014

Jane Coxwell picked up the fixings for this crunchy citrus salad at the market and made the simplest of all dressings with just citrus juice, olive oil and salt and pepper. Slideshow: Healthy Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 Ruby Red grapefruits
  • 2 navel oranges
  • One 1-pound jicama, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 4 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 cup lightly packed cilantro, chopped
  • Salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

Using a very sharp knife, peel the grapefruits and oranges, being sure to remove any bitter white pith. Working over a large bowl to catch the juices, cut in between the membranes to release the sections into the bowl. Cut the citrus into pieces. Add all of the remaining ingredients to the bowl and toss well. Serve the salad right away.

