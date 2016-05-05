Jeweled Millet Salad with Crispy Chickpeas

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. In a medium saucepan, combine the millet with 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt, cover and simmer over low heat until the millet is tender and the water is absorbed, 20 minutes. Let steam, covered, for 10 minutes, then fluff with a fork.

Step 2 Meanwhile, on a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the chickpeas with the harissa and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 25 minutes, until crisp. Let cool slightly.

Step 3 In a medium skillet, heat the remaining 6 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the almonds and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate and season with salt and pepper. Add the onion to the skillet and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until well browned, 12 to 15 minutes.