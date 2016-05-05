Jeweled Millet Salad with Crispy Chickpeas
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ben Ford
June 2016

Spicy harissa-roasted chickpeas and plenty of fresh herbs bring tons of flavor to this millet salad from chef Ben Ford. Slideshow: More Salads with Grains

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup millet
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and patted dry
  • 2 tablespoons harissa
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup slivered blanched almonds
  • 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup julienned carrots
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced scallions
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup chopped mint
  • 1/4 cup chopped basil
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a medium saucepan, combine the millet with 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt, cover and simmer over low heat until the millet is tender and the water is absorbed, 20 minutes. Let steam, covered, for 10 minutes, then fluff with a fork.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, on a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the chickpeas with the harissa and 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 25 minutes, until crisp. Let cool slightly.

Step 3    

In a medium skillet, heat the remaining 6 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the almonds and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a plate and season with salt and pepper. Add the onion to the skillet and cook over moderately  low heat, stirring occasionally, until well browned, 12 to 15 minutes.

Step 4    

In a bowl, toss the millet, onion, almonds, carrots, scallions, cilantro, mint, basil and lemon zest and juice. Fold in the chickpeas, season with salt and pepper and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up