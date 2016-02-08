Jerk Trout with Collard Slaw

Trout is an excellent and sustainable seafood choice. F&W crusts it in jerk spices, then serves it alongside a perfectly crunchy and tangy slaw that would also be stellar with barbecued chicken and meat. Slideshow: More Healthy Fish Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic. Whisk until smooth. Add the collards, cabbage, celery and dill, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.
In a small bowl, mix all of the seasonings. Rub the trout all over with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the spice rub over the flesh side of the trout, patting gently to help it adhere.
In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add 2 trout fillets, skin side down, and cook over moderately high heat until golden and crisp, about 3 minutes. Flip the fish and cook over moderate heat until golden and just cooked through, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer to plates. Wipe out the skillet and repeat with the remaining oil and trout fillets. Serve with the collard slaw.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
