Jerk Trout with Collard Slaw
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
March 2016

Trout is an excellent and sustainable seafood choice. F&W crusts it in jerk spices, then serves it alongside a perfectly crunchy and tangy slaw that would also be stellar with barbecued chicken and meat. Slideshow: More Healthy Fish Recipes

Ingredients

COLLARD SLAW

  • 1/2 cup fat-free Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • 12 ounces collard greens, stems discarded and leaves finely shredded (6 cups)
  • 1/4 head of red cabbage, finely shredded (4 cups)
  • 2 celery ribs, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

JERK TROUT

  • 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, plus more for seasoning
  • Four 6-ounce skin-on trout fillets, pinbones removed
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the collard slaw

In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic. Whisk until smooth.  Add the collards, cabbage, celery and dill, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. 

Step 2    Make the jerk trout

In a small bowl, mix all of the seasonings. Rub the trout all over with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the spice rub over the flesh side of the trout, patting gently to help it adhere. 

Step 3    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add 2 trout fillets, skin side down, and cook over moderately high heat until golden and crisp, about 3 minutes. Flip the fish and cook over moderate heat until golden and just cooked through, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer to plates. Wipe out  the skillet and repeat with the remaining oil and trout fillets. Serve with the collard slaw.

Make Ahead

The spice rub can be stored at room temperature for 2 weeks.

Suggested Pairing

Wine: Lush but vibrant Chardonnay.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up