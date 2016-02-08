Jerk Trout with Collard Slaw

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the collard slaw In a large bowl, combine the yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic. Whisk until smooth. Add the collards, cabbage, celery and dill, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.

Step 2 Make the jerk trout In a small bowl, mix all of the seasonings. Rub the trout all over with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the spice rub over the flesh side of the trout, patting gently to help it adhere.