Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 1/2 cups
Ian Knauer
August 2014

Jamaican families each have their signature jerk seasoning like Indian families have their curry recipes and American families have their meatloaf recipes. This version is slightly less spicy, and has a an unusual depth from ingredients like bay and cloves. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large bunches of scallions, chopped
  • 6 garlic cloves
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 2 Scotch bonnet peppers
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 1/4 cup fresh thyme leaves
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons black peppercorns
  • 2 tablespoons kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon allspice berries
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 whole cloves

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, puree the scallions, garlic, bay leaves, Scotch bonnets, lime juice, thyme, ginger, soy sauce, sugar, peppercorns, salt, allspice, cinnamon and cloves. Use the jerk right away or keep refrigerated, covered, up to 1 week.

