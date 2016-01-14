© Ian Knauer
Jamaican families each have their signature jerk seasoning like Indian families have their curry recipes and American families have their meatloaf recipes. This version is slightly less spicy, and has a an unusual depth from ingredients like bay and cloves. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, puree the scallions, garlic, bay leaves, Scotch bonnets, lime juice, thyme, ginger, soy sauce, sugar, peppercorns, salt, allspice, cinnamon and cloves. Use the jerk right away or keep refrigerated, covered, up to 1 week.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5