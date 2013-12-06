Jefferson Sour
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
05 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Jon Santer

“I wanted to make a sour the oldest way possible, with sugar, not simple syrup,” says California mixologist Jon Santer, “then put a spin on it with an old-fashioned ingredient like ruby port—port being a founding wine of this country.” (It was a staple in Thomas Jefferson’s wine cellar.) Slideshows: Reinvented Classic Cocktails

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons superfine sugar
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 2 ounces aged rum, preferably Dos Maderas P.X. 5 + 5
  • Ice
  • 3/4 ounce ruby port

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, stir the sugar and lemon juice until the sugar dissolves. Add the rum, fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled ice-filled double rocks glass and top with the ruby port.

