JB Combine

T.J. Siegal

Alto • New York City Developed by bartender T.J. Siegal, this refreshing drink infuses the Prohibition-era South Side cocktail with the iconic Italian flavors of basil and lemon. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 15 basil leaves
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 3/4 ounce Simple Syrup
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces gin

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle all but 1 of the basil leaves with the lemon juice and Simple Syrup. Add ice and the gin; shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the reserved basil leaf.

