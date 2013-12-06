JB Combine

Alto • New York City Developed by bartender T.J. Siegal, this refreshing drink infuses the Prohibition-era South Side cocktail with the iconic Italian flavors of basil and lemon. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle all but 1 of the basil leaves with the lemon juice and Simple Syrup. Add ice and the gin; shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the reserved basil leaf.
