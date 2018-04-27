Jazz Daiquiri

Abby Hocking
Nick Detrich and Chris Hannah of Manolito in New Orleans chose this variation on the classic daiquiri to honor the jazz musicians of Cuba, who, Hannah says, took to adding Crème de Cacao to their daiquiris. They’ve updated the recipe by adding coffee beans. Slideshow: More Rum Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, combine the lime juice, sugar, Crème de Cacao, 4 coffee beans, and the ice. Blend on low until the mixture begins to circulate. With the machine on, gradually add the Bacardi Ocho through the pour spout until the contents move in a smooth and uniform fashion. Serve in a large martini glass, garnished with the remaining 3 coffee beans.
