Jasmine Rice with Spring Garlic

Spring garlic, also known as green garlic, is young garlic that hasn't yet formed a large bulb; it has a long green stem that resembles a scallion. Mateo Granados uses it to add a delicate garlic-onion flavor to fragrant toasted jasmine rice. More Recipes With Garlic
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the rice and spring garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly, until the rice is lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the stock and salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil uncovered for 5 minutes, until the liquid is nearly absorbed.
Cover the rice and bake for 10 minutes, until it is tender but firm and the liquid is completely absorbed. Let the rice stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork, transfer to a bowl and serve.
