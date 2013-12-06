Jasmine Rice with Spring Garlic
Mateo Granados
April 2006

Spring garlic, also known as green garlic, is young garlic that hasn't yet formed a large bulb; it has a long green stem that resembles a scallion. Mateo Granados uses it to add a delicate garlic-onion flavor to fragrant toasted jasmine rice.    More Recipes With Garlic  

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups jasmine rice (10 ounces), rinsed
  • 1 1/4 cups thinly sliced spring garlic or 1 medium white onion, finely chopped, plus 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the rice and spring garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly, until the rice is lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the stock and salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Boil uncovered for 5 minutes, until the liquid is nearly absorbed.

Step 2    

Cover the rice and bake for 10 minutes, until it is tender but firm and the liquid is completely absorbed. Let the rice stand, covered, for 5 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork, transfer to a bowl and serve.

