Jasmine Rice Pilaf
Serves : 4
Grace Parisi
December 2009

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1 cup jasmine rice
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the rice. Add the water and a pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat for 18 minutes, until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed. Fluff the rice with a fork, cover and let stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The rice can be refrigerated overnight. Rewarm before serving.

