Chef Hugh Acheson knows how to make the perfect jasmine rice. It’s one of many fundamental recipes he includes in Seed Life Skills, a new home economics program he launched in Athens, Georgia, middle schools. Acheson is a chef/partner of the Athens restaurants 5 & 10 and The National; the Atlanta restaurant Empire State South and coffee shop Spiller Park Coffee; and the Savannah restaurant The Florence. Slideshow: More Rice Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the rice with the water and salt and bring to a boil. Stir once, cover and simmer over low heat until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steam for 10 minutes, then fluff with a fork and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5