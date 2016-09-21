Jardinière de Légumes and Grilled Lamb Chops

How to Make It

Step 1 To make the jardinière: Peel the carrots and cut in 4 lengthwise. Clean and brush the turnip and the radishes and cut in quarters. Dice the onions.

Step 2 Melt the butter in large saucepan or Dutch pan and add the onions and cook with no coloration for 2 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of water then the carrots. Cover for 4 minutes. Then add the turnips and radishes. Cover for 2 minutes.

Step 3 At the last moment add the peas and lettuce leaves, a few drops of lemon juice. Salt and pepper. The water/butter looks like a sauce, a “liaison” for the vegetables.