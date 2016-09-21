Jardinière de Légumes and Grilled Lamb Chops

Chef Ludovic Lefebvre puts together a colorful dish featuring grilled lamb chops surrounded by a variety of spring carrots, turnips, radishes, shelled peas, onions and lettuce leaves. A simple butter "sauce" acts as a liaison for the vegetable and ties this meal together. For more details on how to make this recipe, see Ludo's step-by-step video here.
How to Make It
Peel the carrots and cut in 4 lengthwise. Clean and brush the turnip and the radishes and cut in quarters. Dice the onions.
Melt the butter in large saucepan or Dutch pan and add the onions and cook with no coloration for 2 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of water then the carrots. Cover for 4 minutes. Then add the turnips and radishes. Cover for 2 minutes.
At the last moment add the peas and lettuce leaves, a few drops of lemon juice. Salt and pepper. The water/butter looks like a sauce, a “liaison” for the vegetables.
Grill to your taste the lamb chops. Add the spices, salt and pepper. In France, we cook them “rosé”, pink but not red inside.
Notes
Serve a few tablespoons of jardinière and 3 lamb chops.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5