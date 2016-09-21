Jardinière de Légumes and Grilled Lamb Chops
Ludovic Lefebvre

Chef Ludovic Lefebvre puts together a colorful dish featuring grilled lamb chops surrounded by a variety of spring carrots, turnips, radishes, shelled peas, onions and lettuce leaves. A simple butter "sauce" acts as a liaison for the vegetable and ties this meal together. For more details on how to make this recipe, see Ludo's step-by-step video here.

Ingredients

For the jardinière

  • 8 small carrots (spring, small carrots with different colors would look nice)
  • 8 spring turnips
  • 12 spring radishes (different type or colors is also nice)
  • 1/2 pound shelled peas
  • 3 spring onions
  • 8 Boston lettuce leaves
  • 1/2 lemon
  • 4 tablespoons salted butter
  • Salt
  • Pepper

For the lamb

  • 12 lamb chops, trimmed
  • French Provencal Barbecue Seasoning from Ludo Lefebvre's Essential spices collection
  • Salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    To make the jardinière:

Peel the carrots and cut in 4 lengthwise. Clean and brush the turnip and the radishes and cut in quarters. Dice the onions.

Step 2    

Melt the butter in large saucepan or Dutch pan and add the onions and cook with no coloration for 2 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of water then the carrots. Cover for 4 minutes. Then add the turnips and radishes. Cover for 2 minutes.

Step 3    

At the last moment add the peas and lettuce leaves, a few drops of lemon juice. Salt and pepper. The water/butter looks like a sauce, a “liaison” for the vegetables.

Step 4    To grill the lamb chops:

Grill to your taste the lamb chops. Add the spices, salt and pepper. In France, we cook them “rosé”, pink but not red inside.

Notes

Serve a few tablespoons of jardinière and 3 lamb chops.

