Japanese-Style Eel and Rice Bowl 

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425° or prepare your grill or campfire for cooking over moderate heat. In a small saucepan, whisk the soy sauce with 1/3 cup of the mirin and the sugar and bring to a boil over high heat. Simmer over moderate heat for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is reduced by about half and lightly coats the back of a spoon.

Step 2 Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with foil and set the unagi on it. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon of mirin. If using a grill or campfire, sprinkle the unagi with mirin before wrapping loosely in foil. Cook for about 6 to 8 minutes, until heated through.