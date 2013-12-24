Japanese Eggplant Tempura

Crispy and melt-in-your-mouth delicious, these eggplant tempura are a crowd pleaser. Slideshow: Eggplant Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour and water until smooth. Set aside. Place the panko in a bowl and set aside.
In a large saucepan heat 2 inches of oil to 350° over medium-high heat.
Dip the eggplant in the flour/water mixture. Shake off excess batter. Roll the coated eggplant in the panko until completely coated.
Fry the eggplant until golden brown and crisp, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels or a wire rack.
Serve With
Serve warm with soy sauce for dipping.
Author Name: Jeramiah Mayfield
Review Body: This is Panko not Tempura.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-08-14
Author Name: Kazuya Miyashita
Review Body: Panko is not used in tempura. Tempura is battered. Using panko places it in another category of Japanese cuisine, "furai". Furai comes from the English word fry but it means something specific in Japanese.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-06