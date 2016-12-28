January Healthy Recipes Calendar
Jan. 1: Chicken Pho
Nurse your New Year’s Eve hangover and ease into healthy eating with this Vietnamese chicken noodle soup. We won’t make you jump straight to salad.
Jan. 2: Giant Frico with Spicy Tomato-Basil Salsa
A healthy way to satisfy your pizza craving, this baked Parmesan crisp with juicy tomato-basil salsa takes only 25 minutes to make.
Jan. 3: Winter Greens Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Snap back to reality with this simple but special salad.
Jan. 4: Double Drive-Thru Veggie Burgers
Trick yourself into being healthy with these charred veggie burgers with a silken-tofu mayonnaise special sauce.
Jan. 5: Fennel-and-Grapefruit Rubbed Snapper
Fennel seeds and grapefruit zest give this baked fish its bright, bold flavor.
Jan. 6: Chai-Spiced Chicken Breasts
Friday calls for five-ingredient chicken. This one uses chai tea mixed into a paste for extra flavor.
Jan. 7: Gingered Stir-Fry with Shrimp and Snow Peas
Chinese chili-garlic sauce and matchsticks of fresh ginger give this healthy stir-fry a punch.
Jan. 8: Vegetarian Black Bean Chili with Ancho and Orange
Have a cozy Sunday with this super easy and healthy vegetarian chili.
Jan. 9: Blackberry Buttermilk Smoothies
Try buttermilk instead of yogurt for this ultra-simple smoothie to jumpstart your week.
Jan. 10: Chicken Shawarma with Green Beans and Zucchini
Packing a healthy lunch is no small feat. Try stuffing spiced roasted chicken in a pita with some veggies.
Jan. 11: Bibb Lettuce Salad with Vinegar-Roasted Beets
Roasting beets in vinegar makes them sweet and tangy all the way through. Just what you need on hump day.
Jan. 12: Ginger-and-Lemon-Steamed Striped Bass with Fennel Salad
Striped bass is lean and protein-rich, while fennel is an excellent source of vitamin C.
Jan. 13: Bacon Quinoa with Almonds and Herbs
Who said bacon can’t be healthy? In moderation and combined with whole grains, bacon will find its way into your month of smart eating.
Jan. 14: Spinach Bread Pudding with Lemon and Feta
Healthy weekend breakfast just got so delicious. This lightened bread pudding will hit the spot.
Jan. 15: Cinnamon Polenta Pancakes
You made it halfway through a month of healthy eating! Reward yourself with satisfying whole grain pancakes that are full of fiber and protein.
Jan. 16: Grilled Chinese Chicken Salad
A healthy version of the crispy chicken salad favorite, this recipe uses skinless chicken thighs.
Jan. 17: Brussels Sprout Salad with Toasted Sesame Vinaigrette
Black and white sesame seeds elevate the Brussels in this salad. Adding lean chicken or salmon can transform it into a full meal.
Jan. 18: Red Snapper with Korean Miso Vinaigrette
The zesty dressing for these crisp snapper fillets adds a light richness and a pop of acidity.
Jan. 19: Pounded Beef Tenderloin with Hearts of Palm Salad
To eat less red meat, stretch a small amount creatively. This recipe calls for pounding beef tenderloin fillets super thin.
Jan. 20: Creole Shrimp with Garlic and Lemon
The rich flavors in this delicious shrimp dish taste indulgent but are actually very healthy.
Jan. 21: Kale Salad with Miso and Pistachios
Kale might not be #trendy anymore, but it’s still really good for you. Pistachios and sesame seeds bring rich nuttiness and healthy fat to this salad.
Jan. 22: Maple, Pear and Ricotta Parfait
Mix up your parfait game with calcium-rich ricotta.
Jan. 23: Pickle-Brined Chicken
Dill pickle juice is used to brine this juicy chicken breast dish.
Jan. 24: Fish Tacos with Tomatillo-Jalapeno Salsa
It’s Taco Tuesday, people! These light and satisfying tacos are filled with charred halibut and aguachiles.
Jan. 25: Quinoa Carbonara
You are probably missing pasta at this point. This recipes uses quinoa to recreate the traditional Italian comfort dish.
Jan. 26: Broccoli-Cheddar Soup
This version of broccoli-cheddar soup doesn’t use any cream.
Jan. 27: Strawberry Amarnth Porridge with Cardamom
This porridge makes for a nourishing breakfast that will keep you full for hours. Amaranth is high in protein as well as calcium, iron and phosphorus.
Jan. 28: Charred Broccolini and Escarole Salad
Smoky broccolini is paired with crisp escarole in Champagne vinegar dressing for this hearty green salad.
Jan. 29: Thai Crab-and-Green Mango Salad
Sweet, salty, sour and bitter flavors are combined in this fresh Thai salad.
Jan. 30: Steamed Bok Choy with Mapo-Style Pork
You’re so close! Get your meat fix in moderation with crisp steamed bok choy topped with a modest amount of sweet-and-spicy Mapo-style pork.
Jan. 31: Poached Chicken with Fragrant Herb Vinaigrette
You made it! Enjoy this poached chicken and gingery vinaigrette that is so dense with herbs, it's practically a salad.