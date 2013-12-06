Brown Buttered Rum
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : MAKES 2 CUPS
Eben Freeman

Eben Freeman, the mixologist at New York City's Tailor, utilizes his "fat-washing" technique—blending a melted fat with a spirit then chilling the mixture until the fat resolidifies—to give dark rum the nutty flavor of brown butter without adding any greasiness. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 2 sticks unsalted butter
  • 2 cups dark rum

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium stainless steel saucepan, cook the butter over moderate heat until it turns medium brown and smells nutty, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Very gradually pour in the rum; it will froth up. Let cool to room temperature, then transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for two days.

Step 2    

Skim off the solidified butter on the top. Strain the rum through a coffee filter.

Make Ahead

The rum can be refrigerated for up to a week.

