Jamaican Pork Stew

Season the pork with 1 tablespoon salt and 2 teaspoons pepper. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then brown the pork in batches, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the pork to a platter as browned.

Step 2

Add the onion, garlic and ginger to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the carrots, cabbage, bay leaves, Scotch bonnet pepper, thyme, allspice, water and worcestershire. Add the pork and any accumulated juices back to the pot and cover. Simmer the stew until the pork is very tender, about 31/2 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with the scallions. Serve with cooked rice.