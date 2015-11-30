Jamaican Pork Stew
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
March 2014

This rustic stew features the most common produce in Jamaica, carrots, cabbage, thyme and scallions, all stewed to a silky texture with flavorful pork. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds pork shoulder, cut into cubes
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 pound carrots, sliced
  • 1/2 head cabbage, cut into chunks  
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 whole Scotch bonnet pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • Cooked white rice for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the pork with 1 tablespoon salt and 2 teaspoons pepper. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then brown the pork in batches, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the pork to a platter as browned.

Step 2    

Add the onion, garlic and ginger to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the carrots, cabbage, bay leaves, Scotch bonnet pepper, thyme, allspice, water and worcestershire. Add the pork and any accumulated juices back to the pot and cover. Simmer the stew until the pork is very tender, about 31/2 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with the scallions. Serve with cooked rice.

