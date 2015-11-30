Jamaican Pork Stew

This rustic stew features the most common produce in Jamaica, carrots, cabbage, thyme and scallions, all stewed to a silky texture with flavorful pork. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes
How to Make It
Season the pork with 1 tablespoon salt and 2 teaspoons pepper. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then brown the pork in batches, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the pork to a platter as browned.
Add the onion, garlic and ginger to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the carrots, cabbage, bay leaves, Scotch bonnet pepper, thyme, allspice, water and worcestershire. Add the pork and any accumulated juices back to the pot and cover. Simmer the stew until the pork is very tender, about 31/2 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with the scallions. Serve with cooked rice.
Review Body: This is a good recipe. Filled the house with a wonderful aroma. Hard to find Scotch Bonnets in these parts, so I used a habanero and a tablespoon of Walkerswood jerk seasoning in its place.
Date Published: 2016-10-30
Review Body: We tried this recipe when my work prepared a Caribbean themed dinner for 200 people at our local Ronald McDonald House. The recipe scaled nicely, had great flavor and was my favorite of all the food prepared that night. I will definitely make it again for my family.
Date Published: 2017-08-19