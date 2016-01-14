Jamaican Jerk Pork Patties
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 10 patties
Ian Knauer
June 2014

This pork-centric take on the classic Jamaican beef hand pie bring even more flavor than the original and using frozen empanada pastry makes them even easier. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 1 Scotch bonnet pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon ground allspice
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 10 frozen empanada disks (20 ounce package), thawed

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, scallions, garlic, ginger, Scotch bonnet, 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the pork and cook, breaking up lumps with a spatula, until golden and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Stir in the thyme, allspice and curry powder and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 3    

Beat together the egg, water and turmeric with a pinch of salt. Place about 1/4 cup filling in the center of each empanada disk, then brush the edge with some of the egg wash. Fold the pastry over the filling to form a half moon, then crimp the edges with a fork. Transfer the patties to a parchment-lined baking sheet and brush each with some of the remaining egg wash.

Step 4    

Bake the patties until golden and slightly puffed, 15 to 20 minutes. Let cool slightly, then serve.

