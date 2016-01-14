Jamaican Jerk Pork Patties

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, scallions, garlic, ginger, Scotch bonnet, 1 teaspoon salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the pork and cook, breaking up lumps with a spatula, until golden and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Stir in the thyme, allspice and curry powder and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 3 Beat together the egg, water and turmeric with a pinch of salt. Place about 1/4 cup filling in the center of each empanada disk, then brush the edge with some of the egg wash. Fold the pastry over the filling to form a half moon, then crimp the edges with a fork. Transfer the patties to a parchment-lined baking sheet and brush each with some of the remaining egg wash.