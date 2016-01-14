Jamaican Hot Sauce

© Ian Knauer
This is hot, hot sauce and it makes the perfect accompaniment to Jamaican patties. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a food processor, pulse the chiles and scallion whites until finely chopped.
Step 2
In a medium saucepan, bring the vinegar, brown sugar, allspice and 2 tablespoons salt to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the chile mixture to the saucepan and bring to a simmer. Simmer 1 minute then remove from the heat and let cool to warm. Hot sauce keeps in jars, chilled.
