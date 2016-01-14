Jamaican Hot Sauce
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 quart
Ian Knauer
March 2014

This is hot, hot sauce and it makes the perfect accompaniment to Jamaican patties. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces red, orange or yellow Scotch bonnet peppers
  • 1 bunch scallion whites, trimmed
  • 2 1/4 cups white distilled vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the chiles and scallion whites until finely chopped.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, bring the vinegar, brown sugar, allspice and 2 tablespoons salt to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the chile mixture to the saucepan and bring to a simmer. Simmer 1 minute then remove from the heat and let cool to warm. Hot sauce keeps in jars, chilled.

