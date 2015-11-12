Jamaican Greens-Stuffed Patties

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, combine the bell peppers with the chopped scallions, garlic, onion and Scotch bonnet. Pulse until very finely chopped.

Step 2 In a large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the chopped vegetable mixture and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened and just starting to brown, about 8 minutes. Stir in one-third of the Swiss chard at a time; cover and cook over moderate heat until the greens are tender and any liquid has evaporated, about 5 minutes per batch. Remove from the heat and stir in the cream cheese until incorporated. Season the filling with salt and pepper. Scrape the filling into a bowl and let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Lay 1 sheet of the phyllo on a work surface with a long side facing you. Lightly brush the phyllo with melted butter and lay another sheet on top. Repeat the brushing and stacking until you have a stack of 5 buttered sheets. Using a sharp knife, cut the phyllo crosswise into four 4-by-12-inch strips. Cover the remaining phyllo with a damp towel.

Step 4 Spoon 2 tablespoons of the filling in a corner of 1 phyllo strip, 1/2 inch from the top; fold the opposite corner over the filling to form a triangle. Continue folding the triangle down and over itself until you reach the end of the strip. Transfer the patty to a prepared baking sheet and brush with melted butter. Repeat Steps 3 and 4 with the remaining phyllo dough and filling.