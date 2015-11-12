Jamaican Greens-Stuffed Patties
© Paul Costello
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 dozen
Suzanne Couch
December 2015

These fantastic phyllo triangles are packed with Swiss chard, garlic, scallions and bell pepper, with a Scotch bonnet chile for heat. The recipe is adapted from one by acclaimed Jamaican singer and caterer Suzanne Couch. Slideshow: Savory Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 each green, red and yellow bell pepper, chopped
  • 5 scallions, coarsely chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
  • 1 Scotch bonnet or habanero chile, stemmed and halved
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 pounds Swiss chard, stems removed and leaves coarsely chopped (21 lightly packed cups)
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 30 sheets phyllo dough, from 2 packages (see Note)
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 large egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon water

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the bell peppers with the chopped scallions, garlic, onion and Scotch bonnet. Pulse until very finely chopped.

Step 2    

In a large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the chopped vegetable mixture and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat,  stirring occasionally, until the  vegetables are softened and just starting to brown, about  8 minutes. Stir in one-third of the Swiss chard at a time; cover and cook over moderate heat until the greens are tender and any liquid has evaporated, about 5 minutes per batch. Remove from the heat and stir in the cream cheese until incorporated. Season the filling with salt and pepper. Scrape the  filling into a bowl and let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Lay 1 sheet of the phyllo on a work surface with a long side facing you. Lightly brush the phyllo with melted butter and lay another sheet on top. Repeat the brushing and stacking until you have a stack of 5 buttered sheets. Using a sharp knife, cut the phyllo crosswise into four 4-by-12-inch strips. Cover the remaining phyllo with a damp towel.

Step 4    

Spoon 2 tablespoons of the filling in a corner of 1 phyllo strip, 1/2 inch from the top; fold the opposite corner over the filling to form a triangle. Continue folding the triangle down and over itself until you reach the end of the strip. Transfer the patty to a prepared baking sheet and brush with melted butter. Repeat Steps 3 and  4 with the remaining phyllo dough and filling. 

Step 5    

Brush the patties with the egg wash. Using a paring knife, make slits 1/2 inch apart across the top of each patty; be careful not to cut through to the filling. Bake for about 25 minutes, until browned, shifting the pans halfway through baking. Let  cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Notes

If necessary, stack and trim your phyllo sheets to 12-by-16 inches.

Suggested Pairing

BEER: Spiced, citrusy wheat beer.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up