Jamaican Chicken Stew
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
March 2014

The secret to the deep flavor of this rustic chicken stew is the worcestershire sauce, bringing the power ingredient, anchovy into the mix. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds chicken thighs
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 pound carrots, sliced
  • 1 pound potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes
  • 1/2 head cabbage, cut into chunks
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 whole Scotch bonnet pepper
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Cooked white rice for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken with 2 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then brown the chicken in batches, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the the to a platter as browned.

Step 2    

Add the onion, garlic and ginger to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the carrots, potatoes, cabbage, bay leaves, Scotch bonnet pepper, thyme, water and worcestershire. Add the chicken and any accumulated juices back to the pot and cover. Simmer the stew until the chicken is very tender, about 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with cooked rice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up