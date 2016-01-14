Jamaican Chicken Stew

The secret to the deep flavor of this rustic chicken stew is the worcestershire sauce, bringing the power ingredient, anchovy into the mix. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes
How to Make It
Season the chicken with 2 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then brown the chicken in batches, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the the to a platter as browned.
Add the onion, garlic and ginger to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the carrots, potatoes, cabbage, bay leaves, Scotch bonnet pepper, thyme, water and worcestershire. Add the chicken and any accumulated juices back to the pot and cover. Simmer the stew until the chicken is very tender, about 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with cooked rice.
Author Name: MJWR
Review Body: I do not see anchovy listed in the ingredients nor the directions
Date Published: 2016-10-15