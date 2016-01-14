Jamaican Chicken Curry

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then brown the chicken in batches, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the chicken to a platter as browned.

Step 3

Add the onion, garlic and ginger to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the potatoes, carrots, cabbage, bay leaves, Scotch bonnet pepper, water and coconut milk. Add the chicken and any accumulated juices back to the pot and cover. Simmer the stew until the chicken is very tender, about 1 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with the scallions and cilantro. Serve with cooked rice.