Jamaican Chicken Curry
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
April 2014

Grinding spices instead of buying curry powder punches up the intensity of this curry. Slideshow: More Caribbean Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coriander seed
  • 1 tablespoon fenugreek
  • 1 tablespoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seed
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 pounds chicken thighs
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger
  • 1 pound potatoes, peeled and cut into cubes
  • 1/2 pound carrots, sliced
  • 1/2 head cabbage, cut into chunks
  • 1 whole Scotch bonnet pepper
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 (14 ounce) can coconut milk
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon cilantro leaves
  • Cooked white rice for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a spice grinder, grind the coriander, fenugreek, turmeric, cumin, bay leaves, peppercorns and 2 teaspoons salt to a powder. Toss the chicken with the curry powder.

Step 2    

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then brown the chicken in batches, about 6 minutes per batch. Transfer the chicken to a platter as browned.

Step 3    

Add the onion, garlic and ginger to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in the potatoes, carrots, cabbage, bay leaves, Scotch bonnet pepper, water and coconut milk. Add the chicken and any accumulated juices back to the pot and cover. Simmer the stew until the chicken is very tender, about 1 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with the scallions and cilantro. Serve with cooked rice.

