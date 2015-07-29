Jamaican Chicken and Potato Curry
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Kate Winslow
August 2014

Jamaican curry powder is typically a blend of turmeric, cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, anise seeds, allspice and fenugreek. This flavorful chicken dish requires little hands-on prep time. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 yellow onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • One 1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1 Scotch bonnet or habanero chile, minced
  • 3 tablespoons Jamaican curry powder
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • One 13 1/2-ounce can coconut milk, well shaken
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 pounds potatoes, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons white vinegar
  • Coarsely chopped cilantro leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the vegetable oil in a large saucepan over moderately high heat. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 to 8 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the Scotch bonnet pepper and the curry powder and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock, coconut milk and salt and bring to a boil. Add the potatoes, reduce the heat to moderate and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the chicken and simmer until it is cooked through, 5 to 8 minutes. Then stir in the vinegar and serve the chicken curry in bowls, garnished with chopped cilantro.

Make Ahead

The chicken curry can be made up to 2 days ahead.

