Jamaican Chicken and Potato Curry

Jamaican curry powder is typically a blend of turmeric, cumin, coriander, mustard seeds, anise seeds, allspice and fenugreek. This flavorful chicken dish requires little hands-on prep time. Slideshow: More Curry Recipes
How to Make It
Heat the vegetable oil in a large saucepan over moderately high heat. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 to 8 minutes.
Add the Scotch bonnet pepper and the curry powder and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock, coconut milk and salt and bring to a boil. Add the potatoes, reduce the heat to moderate and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes.
Add the chicken and simmer until it is cooked through, 5 to 8 minutes. Then stir in the vinegar and serve the chicken curry in bowls, garnished with chopped cilantro.
