Jamaican Chicken and Potato Curry

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the vegetable oil in a large saucepan over moderately high heat. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 to 8 minutes.

Step 2 Add the Scotch bonnet pepper and the curry powder and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock, coconut milk and salt and bring to a boil. Add the potatoes, reduce the heat to moderate and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, about 15 minutes.