Jam-Stuffed Brioche French Toast
© Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jessica Koslow
November 2016

Jessica Koslow started making jam in Los Angeles and soon developed such a huge following that she had to expand her business; thus, Sqirl was born. This recipe is just one of the showcases for jam you’ll find there. Slideshow: More French Toast Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 1 1/2-inch-thick slices of brioche
  • 1/4 cup strawberry jam, plus more for serving
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar
  • Fleur de sel
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Confectioners’ sugar
  • Crème fraîche, for serving
  • 1/2 lemon

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Cut a 2-inch pocket in the side of each brioche slice; spoon 1 tablespoon of jam in each one.

Step 2    

In a shallow bowl, whisk the eggs with the cream, granulated sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of fleur de sel.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Dip 2 slices of the stuffed brioche in the egg mixture and soak until saturated. Add to the skillet and cook over moderate heat until nicely browned on both sides, about 2 minutes. Transfer the French toast to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining butter, brioche and egg mixture.

Step 4    

Bake the French toast for about 5 minutes, until cooked through. Transfer to plates and sift confectioners’ sugar evenly on top. Dollop crème fraîche and strawberry jam on the French toast. Squeeze a little lemon juice over each slice and sprinkle with fleur de sel. Serve right away.

