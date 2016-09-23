Jam-Stuffed Brioche French Toast

Jessica Koslow started making jam in Los Angeles and soon developed such a huge following that she had to expand her business; thus, Sqirl was born. This recipe is just one of the showcases for jam you’ll find there. Slideshow: More French Toast Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Cut a 2-inch pocket in the side of each brioche slice; spoon 1 tablespoon of jam in each one.
In a shallow bowl, whisk the eggs with the cream, granulated sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of fleur de sel.
In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Dip 2 slices of the stuffed brioche in the egg mixture and soak until saturated. Add to the skillet and cook over moderate heat until nicely browned on both sides, about 2 minutes. Transfer the French toast to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining butter, brioche and egg mixture.
Bake the French toast for about 5 minutes, until cooked through. Transfer to plates and sift confectioners’ sugar evenly on top. Dollop crème fraîche and strawberry jam on the French toast. Squeeze a little lemon juice over each slice and sprinkle with fleur de sel. Serve right away.
