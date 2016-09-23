Jam-Stuffed Brioche French Toast

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Cut a 2-inch pocket in the side of each brioche slice; spoon 1 tablespoon of jam in each one.

Step 2 In a shallow bowl, whisk the eggs with the cream, granulated sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of fleur de sel.

Step 3 In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Dip 2 slices of the stuffed brioche in the egg mixture and soak until saturated. Add to the skillet and cook over moderate heat until nicely browned on both sides, about 2 minutes. Transfer the French toast to a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining butter, brioche and egg mixture.