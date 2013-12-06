Jalisco Flower

A huge fan of both tequila and aperitif cocktails, Vincenzo Marianella set out to combine them. “I wanted people to understand that tequila is not just for shots but can be part of a delicious drink before dinner.” The result of his efforts is this bright, pleasantly bitter creation. Slideshow: More Great Sparkling Wine Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the St-Germain, tequila and grapefruit juice and shake well. Strain into a chilled flute and stir in the Prosecco.
