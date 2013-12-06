Jalisco Flower
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Drink
Vincenzo Marianella

A huge fan of both tequila and aperitif cocktails, Vincenzo Marianella set out to combine them. “I wanted people to understand that tequila is not just for shots but can be part of a delicious drink before dinner.” The result of his efforts is this bright, pleasantly bitter creation. Slideshow: More Great Sparkling Wine Cocktails

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the St-Germain, tequila and grapefruit juice and shake well. Strain into a chilled flute and stir in the Prosecco.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up